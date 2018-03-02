× Four years later, Myra Lewis’ family is still without answers

MISSISSIPPI — The search for a missing girl in Mississippi continues four years after she vanished.

In March 2014, two-year old Myra Lewis disappeared from her home in Camden.

An Amber Alert was issued in the state after the little girl vanished and was expanded after someone claimed they had seen her in various locations including Memphis. It’s still active today.

Law enforcement officers have said multiple times they believe someone out there knows what happened to Lewis and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

They are even offering a $20,000 reward to anyone who finds her.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a photo of what she would look like now at the age of six.

If you know anything, call police.