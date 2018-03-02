Family gathers to remember man recovered from creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — Family of Dequan Crawford, 20, have gathered at the site where his car went into Big Creek Thursday and where his body was recovered Friday morning.

Crawford was driving home to Turrell from his job in Memphis around 3:30 a.m. Thursday when his car left I-55 and went into the creek.

Dequan Crawford’s family and friends have gathered at the scene to remember him. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/ZzDjrvcDU0 — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) March 2, 2018

Chief Todd Grooms with the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office said he believes weather played a “major role” in the crash.

Deputies have blocked off a whole stretch of this road to facilitate the vigil. Family/friends thanking them & rescuers. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/RNBA3RKj7L — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) March 2, 2018

He estimates Crawford’s body was recovered about 250 feet from where his car was found, and said the current and murky water made recovery efforts difficult.

Arkansas State Police continue to investigate the crash and have not yet released an official cause of death.

Balloons and flowers left by the tire tracks. Probably 50 people here. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/1PnXyUOvWy — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) March 2, 2018

Luke Jones is speaking to family and friends of Crawford and will have more at 10 p.m.