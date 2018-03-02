Earle families rescued by boat from flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EARLE, Ark.— About seven homes in the Apollo Acres area of Earle, Arkansas was inaccessible Friday, leaving some to have to call for help.

Tamecka Robinson saw water creeping up to the door Friday morning when she realized she had to get out.

“I called for rescue to get me and my babies out of there,” she said.

It took a boat to get her and her seven children to safety at the end of their street.

The area they came from looks like a small river, covered by several feet of water.

“It's really pathetic. I was really mad but I couldn’t lose my composure," she said.

“It's chaos. You got people with small children," Deshay Rogers said.

Rogers also has a home in Apollo Acres.

“It comes after the rain stops. It slowly rise and rise and rise,” he said.

They said flooding in their neighborhood happens at least once a year, though it doesn't usually enter the homes like it did this time. They felt like Earle officials had forgotten them and didn't care about their livelihoods or families.

“You never know when it's going to flood, when to base your decision of your life or not because you never know when it's going to flood,” Rogers said.

“It's contaminated water because my toilet and tub's stopped up," Robinson said. "The Mayor hasn’t even been out here to check on us.”

They were all staying at one neighbor's home while Rogers fried fish on the front porch. He said he'd feed everyone until they could return to their respective homes.

WREG tried calling the Earle mayor's office for comment Friday but the voicemail inbox was not set up to be able to leave a message. The city clerk did not return our messages.