× Collierville man charged in 2017 crash that claimed elderly couple’s lives

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old man was indicted, arrested and charged with two counts of reckless vehicular homicide in a crash that claimed the lives of an elderly couple last year.

John and Geraldine Longworth had just approached the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Bray Station Road when their car was hit by a pickup truck last October. The driver of that car, identified as Parker Jackson, accelerated through a red light before the fatal crash, the District Attorney General’s Office said.

The Collierville native was indicted, arrested and then released on a $25,000 bond Thursday.

He was also charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.