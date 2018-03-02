As flood waters rise in Quitman County, volunteers pour in to help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUITMAN COUNTY, Miss-- It was a beautiful day Friday in the Mid-South, a welcome break from all the rain but the threat of flooding is not over.

Some communities in northern Mississippi are working around the clock to make sandbags and keep flood waters out of homes and for some people, it’s already too late.

Ariel shots WREG took of Quitman County show fields turned into lakes and homes now look like islands.

"We’re in a low lying area so that water just continues to come in," said Pastor Anthony Dean.

As the water from various sources in the area goes up, volunteers come in to help, filling sandbags at the Goodwill Worship Center, Dean's church, in the Locke Station community.

James Locke is one of those volunteers.

His home ravaged by the high flood waters the area saw two years ago.

"I know what they’re going through and it is hard and I feel for everybody cause I went through it and I’m emotional trying to think back and uh, it’s tough," he said.

With a low-interest loan from FEMA, his family built a levee around his home.

But the water, still close.

Pastor Dean said people who live in the area started preparing for the possibility of flooding more than a week ago. Not just using sandbags but also surrounding their home with other barriers as well.

But sometimes no matter what you do, it’s not enough.

"We had one house that was lost last night, the family lost everything, actually they went through the same loss two years ago," said Dean.

Dean has been helping to organize relief efforts, he says they can always use an extra hand.

"We have people coming in from Oxford volunteering. Just anybody and everybody that can come help, we’ll put you to work.”

For now, volunteers will continue to fill those sandbags and look to their faith.

"A lot of work, a lot of preparation and all we can do is work hard and hope for the best and trust the Lord for the rest," said Dean.

If you want to stop by the church to help it is located at 560 Jamison Rd, Marks, MS 38646.