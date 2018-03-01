× WREG-TV wins “gold” in competitive local news race; tops Memphis market in February sweeps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG-TV News Channel 3, Tribune Broadcasting’s Memphis television station, continues its news winning streak. News Channel 3 came out on top in most head-to-head ratings races, including Monday-Friday Morning, Noon, 4PM, 4:30PM, 5PM, 6PM, 10PM and most weekend newscasts. Nielsen Media Research measured viewing in the Memphis TV market this February, also known as “Sweeps.”

News Director Bruce Moore said, “Viewers had lot of big events to choose from—Olympics, the Super Bowl, Awards shows—but when it came to weather events that were inconvenient at best and downright dangerous at worst, they chose us. They also chose us for news coverage that affects their lives. It’s a humbling reminder to keep fighting for our viewers every day, in every newscast.”

President and General Manager Ron Walter added, “I congratulate our team of Weather Experts. Their superior forecasting experience and technology keep our viewers safe. I applaud our news team for putting our viewers first with each and every story they tell. And I thank our viewers for continuing to remind us that meaningful coverage of big news and crime really does matter.”

In Memphis, one rating point equals 6,493 households, or 16,520 viewers. Here are complete live + same-day viewing household numbers by time-period:

Weekdays

4:30 AM—WREG wins with a 4.7 rating to WMC’s 2.0 and WHBQ’s 1.9

5AM—WREG wins with a 5.5. WHBQ averaged 3.0 rating points to WMC’s 2.7 and WATN’s 0.5

5:30 AM—WREG wins with a 6.2 to WHBQ’s second place 4.3, WMC’s third place 3.4 and WATN’s fourth place 0.7

6AM—WREG’s first place again with a 6.8 over WHBQ’s 5.3, WMC’s 5.1, and WATN’s 0.9

9AM—Only WREG, WHBQ and WATN had newscasts. WHBQ in the lead this time-period with a 5.9 to WREG’s 5.7. WATN’s 1.0.

Midday—WREG’s 9.7 is higher than all competitors’ ratings combined. WMC averaged a 3.8, WHBQ a 3.2, and WATN a 1.0. WREG and WMC air midday newscasts at Noon, while WHBQ and WATN air at 11AM.

4PM—WREG wins with a 7.4 to WMC’s 3.9

4:30 PM—WREG wins with a 6.9 to WMC’s 4.7

5PM—WREG wins again, with an 8.5 to WMC’s 7.3, WHBQ’s 4.8, and WATN’s 1.4

6PM—WREG and WMC tie with 8.7, ahead of WHBQ’s 4.9 and WATN’s 1.6

10PM—WREG wins with a 9.7. WMC’s late news was mostly delayed by Olympic coverage. WHBQ averaged a 4.8 and WATN averaged a 1.4

Weekends**

AM—WREG’s Saturday and Sunday morning newscasts win with a 5.7 average to WMC’s 3.8 and WHBQ’s 2.3

6PM—With help from the Olympics, WMC won Saturday at 6PM with a 7.4 average to WREG’s 4.7

10PM—WREG’s 8.1 weekend average is a winner over WMC’s 7 and WHBQ’s 4.4 Sunday Average

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching more than 50 million households, national entertainment network WGN America, whose reach is approaching 80 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 60 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago’s WGN-AM and the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 31% interest in Television Food Network, G.P., which operates Food Network and Cooking Channel. For more information, please visit www.tribunemedia.com.

** Only head-to-head comparisons made due to Olympics coverage on WMC and sports coverage elsewhere.