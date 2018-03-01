× Search and rescue underway for man missing in Crittenden County creek

TURRELL, Ark. — Rescuers are searching for a missing man who may have driven into a flooded creek Thursday.

He was identified by rescuers as Dequan Crawford, 21.

Crawford was driving home from work in Memphis to his home in Turrell when his car went off Interstate 55 and into Big Creek in Turrell.

According to the Crittenden County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call came in at 4:30 Thursday morning from a man who said his car was sinking in water and he didn't know how to swim.

The sheriff's office along with Fish and Wildlife officers are searching for the man and his vehicle using sonar.

His family is on the scene, along with the mayor of Turrell, who knows Crawford.

WREG has a crew there and will have more details.

