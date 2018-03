× School Closures for Thursday, March 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several Mid-South school districts have canceled school on Thursday due to the weather.

Closed schools:

Hardeman County Schools

McNairy County Schools

Fayette County Schools: Teachers report at 9 a.m.; students out.

The Mid-South is currently under several Flash Flood Warnings and Watches as rain continues to move through the area.

For the latest weather alerts, click here.