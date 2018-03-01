× Pot activist Thorne Peters found guilty of marijuana possession

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pro-marijuana activist with a large social media following was convicted Thursday on two counts of felony possession of marijuana and illegal possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Thorne Peters, a 55-year-old Orange Mound man who calls himself “The Kingpin,” will be sentenced on April 3, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

He was arrested on Feb. 3, 2015, when officers with a search warrant found a 45-cal. pistol, nearly a pound of marijuana, digital scales, glass smoking pipes and other paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking.

Peters, who represented himself, told officers and the jury this week that he is a pot dealer.

On Wednesday, he was repeatedly admonished by a judge for repeatedly editorializing ask ordering the judge to legalize marijuana.

Peters is also a candidate for Shelby County mayor.