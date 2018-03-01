× More lawsuits filed against Memphis Bonding Company accused of holding homes hostage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More lawsuits have been filed against a Mid-South bonding company that’s accused of placing liens on customers’ homes to demand money they never agreed to pay.

According to the most recent lawsuit, Kevin Sharp said he put up his home for collateral to secure a $75,000 bond for his son through the Memphis Bonding Company in 2015.

He said he was told he would owe no money so long as his son showed up to court, which he says his son did.

Sharp says he recently found out that, despite the bonding agent’s representation, Memphis Bonding Company didn’t return the collateral to him.

The Deed of Trust remains a $75,000 encumbrance on his home.

After finding this out, Sharp says he went to Memphis Bonding Company’s office to see if he had outstanding debt, which he did.

He was told by the company that he owed $4,100 to them.

After asking for any copies of documents that he may have signed, the bonding company allegedly refused to provide any.

Two lawsuits were filed against the bonding company in Feb. 2017 alleging similar accusations.