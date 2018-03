MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The entire Mid-South is waking up to flood watches and warning Thursday morning, but some Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers are also waking up in the dark.

As of 5:45 a.m. approximately 3,600 people in the areas of East Memphis, Berclair, Binghampton, Cherokee and east Shelby County are all without power.

An estimate repair time has not been issued.

For the latest power outage information, click here.