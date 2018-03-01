× Man charged with shooting 12-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 23-year-old is facing aggravated assault charges after police say he shot a 12-year-old girl during an argument.

Police responded to the 3700 block of Fairoaks in the Kingsbury area at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They found a girl on the porch shot in her thigh. Another girl had been grazed on the thumb.

Both were taken to LeBonheur in non-critical condition.

Witnesses told police the shooter had run inside a nearby house. When officers opened the door, they say the suspect was sitting down inside.

Laquavis Campbell told officers he was responsible for the shooting and was taken into custody. Police found a .22-caliber revolver in the house.

Witnesses said Campbell had fired shots at several people in a yard on Fairoaks during an argument.