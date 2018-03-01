× Former Tiger joins Hustle

Memphis – The Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate, today announced that the team has acquired forward Kuran Iverson via a waiver claim.

Iverson (6-9, 215), a Rhode Island product who spent his first two collegiate seasons at the University of Memphis, has appeared in 29 games this season with the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League, averaging 3.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 10.9 minutes per game. In two seasons at Rhode Island (2015-17), Iverson played in 63 games (60 starts) for the Rams and averaged 9.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26.5 minutes per game.

