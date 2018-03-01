× Fayette County Sheriff’s Office investigates possible school threat

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are investigating a social media post that may be directed towards Fayette Ware High School.

School officials reported the possible threat as a precaution after the recent mass shooting in Florida that took the lives of 17 students.

The Sheriff’s Office decided to increase security at Fayette Ware High School after receiving concerns from parents whose kids attend the school.

The increased security will remain at the school until the investigation is complete.

Police say they have no proof of a credible threat, but are remaining cautious.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.