Entire Mid-South under various flood watches, warnings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The entire Mid-South is waking up Thursday morning to severe weather alerts as heavy rain continues to move through the area.

The National Weather Service said an estimated one to three inches of rain had fallen by 2 a.m. Thursday morning. An additional one to three inches is expected by 8 a.m. Thursday.

A Flash Flood Warning is active for:

Tishomingo, Alcorn, Henderson, Hardeman, McNairy, Carroll, Hardin, Madison, Chester and Decatur counties until 8 a.m.

Desoto, Mississippi, Marshall, Tippah, Benton, Tipton, Fayette, Haywood and Shelby counties until 7:45 a.m.

Lee, Phillips, Crittenden, Yalobusha, Coahoma, Tunica, Tate, Tallahatchie, Quitman, St. Francis, Cross and Panola counties until 7:30 a.m.

A Flood Warning is also active for the following areas:

Lee, St. Francis, Crittenden and Cross counties until 10:15 a.m.

Mississippi, Desoto, Marshall, Tippah, Benton, Tipton, Fayette, Hardeman, Haywood, Madison and Shelby until 9:30 a.m.

The entire WREG viewing area is currently under a Flood Watch through Thursday morning.

This latest round of heavy rain coming on top of inches of rain we got over the past week.

Right now, the Mississippi River in downtown Memphis is hovering right around 34 feet – that’s “minor flood stage”. While homes near the river aren’t expected to be in any danger, he Mississippi River Greenbelt Park on Mud Island is inundated with water.

The river is expected to rise another four feet over the next week, but that’s still 10 feet lower than the historic flood in 2011.