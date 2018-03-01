× Crime Alert: 7 robberies in 48 hours all connected, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have issued a crime alert after responding to seven armed robberies that they believe were committed by the same suspects in less than 48 hours.

The alleged crime spree began Tuesday around 5 a.m. A woman called 911 after she was robbed at the Marathon gas station on Winchester Road. The suspect in the case took her keys and then fled in the victim’s 2014 Dodge Charger.

Several hours later, that vehicle is believed to be the same one used in another assault and robbery at the Kroger at 1675 North Germantown Parkway.

In that case, the suspect only took the woman’s purse.

By 6:30 a.m. the suspects were at it again, but this time at the Citgo gas station in the 1600 block of East Holmes Road. A man told authorities he was leaving when an armed man took his Chevrolet Prism. Less than 30 minutes later, the car was located in Whitehaven on Slate Road.

A homeowner in that neighborhood told police he was walking inside when a man got out of a Chevy and pointed a gun at him before knocking him to the ground. Again, the suspect grabbed the victim’s keys and took off in his Toyota Avalon.

The spree continued throughout day with victims being located at two separate Kroger stores – one on North Germantown Parkway and the other on Germantown Parkway – and the Reserve at Dexter Lake Apartments.

All of the vehicles have been recovered but so far the suspects have not been taken into custody.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.