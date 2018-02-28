Woman shot in North Memphis, police on the scene

Police stand at a roadblock near Sal Castro Middle School in Los Angeles, California on February 1, 2018, where two students were wounded, one critically, in a school shooting. Two 15-year-old students in Los Angeles were shot and wounded in class Thursday, according to witnesses and local media, in the latest school shooting to hit the United States. A boy was shot in the head, while a girl was hit in the wrist, according to reports from the scene. Local news agency CNS reported that a 'young woman,' possibly a fellow student, had been arrested. / AFP PHOTO / Frederic J. Brown (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is on the scene of a shooting at National and Fairoaks in North Memphis.
According to the report, one was shot and was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
One man has been detained.
This is an ongoing investigation.
We will update you as more information becomes available.