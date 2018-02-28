× Woman shot in North Memphis, police on the scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is on the scene of a shooting at National and Fairoaks in North Memphis.

According to the report, one was shot and was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

One man has been detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at National and Fairoaks. One female has been shot and transported in non critical condition. One male has been detained. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 28, 2018