Two shot at Southeast Shelby County Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who shot two people this morning at the Ashland Lakes Apartments in Southeast Shelby County.

Deputies responded to the shooting at the complex near Stateline Road around midnight, but said the victims were transported to the hospital by private vehicle.

The sheriff's office said one of the victim's was shot in the chest and the other in the shoulder.

Back in October, a man was shot and killed at the same apartment complex.

The sheriff's office said the murder of Nathaniel Banks was drug related. Two people were charged in connection to the shooting.

So far, deputies have not released a description of the suspects in the shooting this morning.

Many residents told WREG they did not see or hear anything.

If you know anything that could help with the investigation call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.