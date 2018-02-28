× Two Quitman County men arrested

QUITMAN COUNTY, Miss. —Two Quitman County men are behind bars after being arrested by Oxford Police.

Police have arrested 20-year-old Brandon Burton on two counts of burglary and 22-year-old Markell Pack for aggravated domestic violence.

Burton was arrested Saturday after police stopped him after they received a call about suspicious activity in the area of Thacker Road.

Police say they stopped Burton’s car after they received a description of the suspicious vehicle. At the time, police where not aware of any burglaries in the area but say they could see several things in Burton’s car.

The next day, police began receiving reports of burglaries in that area.

After conducting some interviews and searches, police say they were able to return some of the stolen items.

Burton was arrested and given a $20,000 bond.

Police say Pack has been booked in the Lafayette County Detention Center, and his bond was set at $5,000.00.