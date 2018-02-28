× Two critically injured in Southeast Shelby County shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are recovering this morning following an overnight shooting in Southeast Shelby County.

WREG has learned the two were at the Ashland Lake Apartments in the 5400 block of Fog Hollow Lane when someone opened fire around midnight.

They were taken by private vehicle to Germantown Methodist Hospital. Both are said to be in critical condition.

Police are on the scene trying to piece together what happened, but so far they have not released any additional details.

If you know anything that could help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.