Saying Goodbye: After 30 years on air, Glenn Carver signs off for last time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday marks the end of an era here at WREG. After more than 30 years on the air, Glenn Carver is signing off as the sports director.

Still a student at what was then called Memphis State University, Carver joined WREG in 1984. He worked his way up and named the sports director in 1995.

Through the years he’s covered it all: The FedEx St. Jude Classic, The Memphis Open, March Madness, SEC Media Days and everything revolving around our local sports teams. He even put in long hours day in and day out reporting on the Memphis Grizzlies, the University of Memphis Tigers and the Memphis Redbirds.

On Friday nights he even produced his own sports segment called Friday Sports Overtime.

His dedication and hard work are truly admired by his colleagues.

“He’s remarkable. He is a true loyal and dedicated person to our viewers,” said WREG General Manager Ron Walter. “He is a sportsman’s sportsman and he is somebody whose shoes we will not be able to fill, but we will certainly try our best to find somebody who can come close to fitting his impression.”

Carver’s final sportscast will be tonight on WREG News Channel 3 at 10 p.m.