Police: Suspects caught after one sets up target using personal Facebook page, real name

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two aggravated robbery suspects were arrested after one of them allegedly used his personal Facebook account to set up their intended target.

The victim told police Sherman Tolbert picked her up from her home on Saturday and drove her to the 1700 block of South Parkway to see a car he had advertised on Facebook. His girlfriend, later identified as Ladaisha Howard, was also inside the car at the time.

Once they arrived at the destination, the woman said she left the pair in the car, looked at the silver Infiniti and then returned to the vehicle.

Instead of taking her home, Tolbert drove to a dead end on Kyle near Kerr Avenue. That’s when he allegedly put a gun to her head and demanded cash.

The female passenger told the woman “to give him the money because it wasn’t worth her life.”

After she complied, they abandoned her on the side of the road.

In all, the suspects allegedly got away with $1,200 in cash.

Police said they eventually learned Tolbert had corresponded with the victim using his personal Facebook page. He even used his real name, making it easy for them to track him down.

He and Howard were taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery.