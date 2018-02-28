Driver says his tires blew out on South Memphis curb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man wants to warn other drivers after he says he hit metal on the corner of Trigg and College in South Memphis and was forced to spend more than $100 for repairs.

At first glance it looks like a dinky piece of metal, hanging off the curb.

"This doesn't look like very much. It doesn't look like a problem or anything," Curtis Braxton said Wednesday afternoon.

But Hewlett knows better. He says he cut the corner a little short when he made a right turn while leaving a friends house a few months back.

"All of a sudden, my new truck went 'goo ga loo ga loo.' I came to find out, it was a blow out," he exclaimed.

It was a blowout that set him back $113. He showed WREG the receipt.

"Lord Jesus, yeah. I had to put it on my credit card, so I didn't have it," Hewlett said.

Hewlett's friend, Curtis Braxton, lives in the neighborhood. He's been here for more than 25 years.

"I've seen at least 15 cars have problems on the curb. I've seen at least 15 cars bust their tires on this curb right here," he said.

Hewlett says he reported the issue. "I have reported it to the city, and it's still like that."

He hopes something can be done, so no one else has to go through what he did.

"I know we have crime. We got all kind of things going on in the city, but should we let this go on for so long?" he asked.

A city spokesperson told us Wednesday afternoon they were sending a crew out to check out the problem and determine the next steps.

We`ll keep you posted.