LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. — The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about a body found Wednesday morning.

Authorities say they found the body around 5:30 on County Road 104 after receiving a call. The male victim had been shot, they said.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. There is a $5,000 reward through Crime Stoppers.