× Arkansas man arrested, charged with stalking a child online after undercover investigation

WYNNE, Ark. — Authorities confirm a Wynne, Arkansas man was arrested Saturday, Feb. 24 and was charged with internet stalking of a child.

Police say, 44-year-old Michael C. Hughes was communicating with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

When he was told she was 14-years-old, police say he messaged back “Okay. I’m 44. That won’t change nothing will it? This can be between us, sexy.”

Hughes then sent photos of his genitalia and repeatedly offered to perform sex acts on the female.

He also kept telling her that he wanted to meet up for sex.

Police say Hughes then asked the 14-year-old if she could take “9 inches.”

According to the report, the suspect worried if he was being set up at one point.

He was arrested at his home by the Wynne Police Department shortly after his last message to the number that he thought belonged to a 14-year-old girl.

He acknowledged having contact with the “underage girl,” but he declined any wrongdoing. He said the girl tried to seduce him.

Hughes was charged with internet stalking of a child, a Class B Felony.

He was held on no bond until he appeared in Cross County Court Monday.

The suspect was offered a $50,000 bond and was ordered to not have any communication with a person under the age of 18.

He is still in Cross County Jail.