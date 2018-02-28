After three decades, WREG says farewell to sports director and anchor Glenn Carver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn-- In 1984 Ronald Reagan won another four years in the White House, Ghostbusters was a box office smash and Prince and Purple Rain ruled the radio airwaves.

But April of 1984 was also the year a 17-year-old boy wonder named Glenn Carver first set foot in WREG with dreams of a career in sports.

Earle Farrell is former WREG-TV reporter.

"When Glenn started he was really young. We called him Young Glenn Carver and we still call him Young Glenn Carver. He was part-time and may have worked for nothing," Farrell said

A month later, I started at WREG and met Glenn who had just graduated from Kingsbury High School a year earlier and was still a student at then Memphis State University, now the University of Memphis.

But he quickly showed everyone why he should be hired part-time in sports.

Former WREG sports anchor Larry Enis remembers Glenn's impressive work ethic.

"We went to the news director and said you got to hire this guy, he's too good and has what it takes and little did we know he would take over the department,(laughter)" Enis said.

For Glenn, age, as they say, was just a number. He proved that the kid with the boyish demeanor had the skills to cover any sports and do it well...

Glenn also became the voice of the Memphis State Lady Tigers Basketball team. He was a natural and born to cover sports.

Mark Lewis is a former assistant coach with the Lady Tigers.

"All of us with Lady Tiger basketball knew that in your first year, an 18-year-old play-by-play voice for the team that had everybody asking..he`s how old? But then again back then you had hair,(Laughter)" Lewis said.

Glenn, still in his late teens, earned key assignments such as covering the USFL'S Memphis Showboats football team, Memphis State Basketball and Football, and Memphis Chicks Baseball.

Harold Byrd is a University of Memphis booster.

"He`s the voice of reason when you heard Glenn Carver on TV or in person, you know you were getting the real scoop," Byrd said.

Simply put: Glenn was always poised with an appreciation for every exciting sports moment 'and' its meaning.

Ron Walter is president and general manager at WREG-TV.

"in the short period Glenn has been here he has a remarkable impression on our viewers and his colleagues at the station. He is probably known as the fastest talking, fastest moving, very quick on his feet to get facts and information for our viewers," Walter said.

In 1990 Glenn briefly left the station for full-time employment at WHBQ-TV, but he would be welcomed back home at WREG in 1992.

He was eventually promoted to sports anchor and sports director and worked closely with WREG sports editior George Lapides.

Otis Sanford is WREG's political commentator.

"Glenn is a consummate sports journalist. He didn`t just do scores and highlights and introduce soundbites Glenn went beyond all of that to do some serious sports journalism," Sanford said.

Among his broadcasting accomplishments, Glenn traveled and reported on the University of Memphis Tigers road to the final four in 2008.

He covered the Memphis Grizzlies' move from Vancouver to Memphis, the Mike Tyson versus Lennox Lewis Heavyweight Fight, the Tennessee Titans heartbreaking defeat in the Super Bowl, the Tennessee Vols SEC Championship win, the Memphis Red Birds' arrival at Autozone Park, and he produced major sports specials throughout the years for WREG.

His peers say he is one of the great sports journalists.

Ken Jobe is a former news director at WHBQ TV and WMC-TV in Memphis.

"But as great as all of those guys are, I have just as much respect for Glenn Carver. Glenn you were a great competitor, a hard worker. The television industry is going to miss you," Jobe said

And while Glenn has a love of sports, he found true love of his life and married WREG producer Nicole Fields Carver in 2003. Your's truly, along with his brother Mark, were his two best men.

Today, Glenn and Nicole have two beautiful children, Jack and Caroline.

He wants to spend more time with his wife and kids. The same way his late mother, Irma Carver, was there for him and his brother. It's the reason he's taken a new position at FedEx Express.

"Your children are very fortunate to getting more time with you, because it's important. Your mother's legacy is in your hands, if you share as you have with us the last 30 years, " Lewis said.

So Glenn, here's to you! You are the voice, and the spirit of Memphis sports, and we say thank you for your love of Memphis from 1984 until now.

Natalie Allen is a former WREG-TV news anchor.

"Hello young Glenn Carver from CNN Atlanta. This is your former Channel 3 colleague congratulating you on three decades at Channel Three, the best station in the Mid-South and my home town. All the best in your new adventure," Allen said.

Bill Berra is a former WREG-TV news director now in Tampa, Florida.

"Glenn, you've been a great asset to WREG, to the Memphis community and broadcasting in general. You've done a tremendous job," Berra said.

Friends and fans said Glenn is and always will be a Memphis tradition.

"When you think back to Memphis traditions to jack Eaton, Glenn carver is pure Memphis. He cared about this city and was loyal to his station," Byrd said.

Wednesday night will be Glenn's last sportscast at WREG. He will now be working in the communications division of FedEx Express.