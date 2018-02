MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crash on Bill Morris Parkway/ State Route 385 has closed lanes in both directions near Hacks Cross Road.

According to TDOT, multiple vehicles were involved in the crash which was reported around 4:40 a.m.

WREG is working to learn more information on the condition of the driver.

Big delays Bill Morris Pkwy WB between Winchester & Hacks Cross due to crash! All WB lanes blocked! pic.twitter.com/DBaZ9M8LlF — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) February 27, 2018