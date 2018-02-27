× Tennessee follows its Admiral to blowout win in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss-Admiral Schofield had 24 points and No. 16 Tennessee used a dominant second-half performance to cruise past Mississippi State 76-54 on Tuesday night.

Schofield also had seven rebounds and shot 9 of 18 from the field for the Volunteers. Lamonte Turner added 12 points for Tennessee (22-7, 12-5 SEC).

Quinndary Weatherspoon led Mississippi State (219, 9-8) with 17 points. Nick Weatherspoon had 11 points and Aric Holman finished with 10 for the Bulldogs.

Tennessee turned a tight game into a blowout during the second half by shooting 68 percent from the field and out-rebounding the Bulldogs 18-8.

Mississippi State suffered just its second home loss of the season and finished the regular season 18-2 at Humphrey Coliseum.