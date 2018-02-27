Signs tell ICE agents to ‘get out’ of Berclair community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A series of signs popping up in a Berclair neighborhood demand immigration agents keep out.

Neighbors told WREG they don’t know where they came from, but said they’re causing quite a stir.

Some signs are located on Leroy near Well Stations. They're posted on light poles.

They read, "ICE get out of our community" and "Stay away from our people."

"I have no concern about them," said Al Webb.

Webb said the posters recently popped up on the poles outside his home. He didn't know who posted them or where they came from.

"I didn’t get a chance to see," he said.

Sources told WREG a group of Latino activists reportedly posted the signs.

We reached out but have yet to hear back.

Several months ago, immigration agents made arrests in the area where the signs are posted.

"I have seen of [agents] on the other end of Graham, but yes, they’ve been on this area," said Webb.

The arrests created fear and tension.

These actions seem to be a new front in President Trump’s expansion of immigration enforcement across the country.

"Every where you go people try to make a message," said Johnnie Rainer, who lives in the neighborhood.

Some are afraid the message will have the opposite effect.

"They're inviting them. When you put up stuff like that, you’re inviting me to see what’s going on," said Rainer.

WREG also reached out to Latino Memphis to get their take on these signs, but we have yet to hear back as of Tuesday evening.

