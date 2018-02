× Sheriff: AR-15 stolen from deputy’s car in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office confirms a gun was taken from a deputy’s car in Covington.

Deputy Chief Billy Daugherty said it happened Sunday night and that two guns were taken including an AR-15 from the 100 block of North Maple in Covington.

Deputies say they were able to recover a shotgun.

The Sheriff’s Office said it plans to release more information later today.