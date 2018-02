× Police: Suspect detained on the scene of Orange Mound house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has confirmed one person has been detained at the scene of a house fire in the 2800 block of Semmes Street in Orange Mound.

MPD Spokesperson Louis Brownlee didn’t not confirm if the fire is suspected to be an arson.

