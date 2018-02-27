× Police: Argument leads to woman running over boyfriend on train tracks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young woman is set to appear in court Tuesday after allegedly hitting her boyfriend with a car on the railroad tracks near Warford Road.

According to police, it all started when Roshonique Coleman and the man got into an argument Monday afternoon. The alleged victim, who was driving the car, put it in park and got out saying he was going to walk.

He admitted to police to being angry and hitting a fist on the hood of the car.

As her boyfriend began walking along the train tracks, the 20-year-old suspect allegedly drove up onto the rails and hit the victim with the car. The impact sent the man flying onto the hood.

A witness confirmed the account, but stated the victim was actually running down the tracks when he was struck from behind. After the impact, he said the victim fell to the ground and was run over.

The driver continued down the tracks a short distance but returned by the time police arrived.

Coleman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.