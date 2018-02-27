Pass It On: Fire survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Too many times, scenes like this have tragic endings, and homes and lives are destroyed.

Fortunately, that wasn't the case for a family in Covington, TN.

That's where we found our play maker, Courtney Thompson.

"I have a good friend. She went from my actual hair stylist to a great friend. Her name is Dominique Mitchell, and she recently got into a house fire," Thompson said. "Her house actually caught fire while she was at work, and her boys were there."

Dominique's boys, ages 10 and 13, swung into action.

"They were more worried about trying to help their neighbors. They weren't even concerned about their own possessions. They were literally in their t-shirts and underwear going next door to all the neighbors, waking them up," Thompson said.

The damage was extent.

"The house is completely damaged. She lost, literally, everything," she said.

The only clothing item that survived the fire was a bridesmaid's dress.

"It still has smoke damage. I'm going to get it cleaned," Thompson said.

Dominique's boys are very fortunate to have escaped considering the damage that was done to the home.

"I felt like this would be a great re-start," Thompson said.

So we didn't waste any more time. It's time to Pass It On.

We are passing on $300 from News Channel 3, and our anonymous donor in Nesbit, MS added an additional $300. That's brings the total to $600.

"I'm more than ready. The tears are coming down my face," Thompson said. "Let's go Pass It On."

Moments later, we swing into action.

But first, Thompson includes her bundle of joy, Marie, for the short walk to where Dominique is staying.

"Well, I think Dominique is going to surprised," our play maker said.

Just moments later, we meet Dominique.

"I wrote Tim and let him know about the situation. I told him about how the boys forgot all of their stuff and tried to save all the neighbors. I also came to bring the dress," Thompson said.

We brought a dress, but we also brought some Pass It On cash.

"Oh my gosh! Thank you so much," Dominique said. This mother is fortunate that her sons made it out alive.

"They smelled smoke in the house. I was at work. They hurried up and got out. They went to the apartments in their underwear and they got everyone out of their apartments. They helped save a lot of lives, and we're so grateful," she said.

I am so impressed with Dominique's sons that we need to do something for them as well.

"Each week we do these stories, and we pass out $600. It just so happens that once a month, we have another donor that kicks in another $400. So this week, instead of $600, you get $1,000," Tim Simpson said.

"Oh my God. I can't wait to tell them," Dominique said.

This family was fortunate they made it through the fire. Now, they have some money to buy clothes and find a new place to live.