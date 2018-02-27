× Murder charges filed in case featured on Manhunt Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than nine months after Alec Phillips was shot and killed, the person police say pulled the trigger has been brought to justice.

Phillips was found dead in Cash Park at 3600 Ford Road in May 2017. In a recent Manhunt Monday segment, detectives stated his body was riddled with bullets and he was found laying on the ground next to his ransacked vehicle.

The evidence also suggested Phillips new his attacker – he didn’t struggle or fight with him prior to his murder.

But it apparently didn’t take long for officers to identify a person of interest in the case. Just six days later, shell casings from another aggravated assault case were matched to the ones found in the park. The victim in the second case identified his attacker as Donavint Hargrow, but refused to prosecute or give an official statement to police.

On Monday, Hargrow was finally arrested and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree murder during the perpetration of a theft.

He reportedly admitted to killing Phillip and then returning to the vehicle to steal $700.