Memphis, Shelby County prepare for second round of possible flooding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Tuesday, as the Mid-South looks to the possibility of several more inches of rain in the coming days, officials are preparing and they’re asking residents to do the same.

Rivers and tributaries in the area are already swollen after last week’s round of wet weather.

Skies were sunny Tuesday but Dale Lane, director of the Shelby County Office of Preparedness, is thinking about the coming days.

“We’re paying very close attention to our tributaries, the Wolf, Nonconnah, Big Creek, Loosahatchie — a lot of what happens with those depends on how much rain we get north and east of us,” he explained.

You also cannot forget about the biggest body of water.

“We’re also looking at the Mississippi River because we are approaching flood stage for the Mississippi River, and when we go above flood stage it often prevents those tributaries from flowing in,” said Lane.

Around the city, crews are preparing for localized flooding, telling us there are more than 70,000 storm drains and inlets across the city.

They’re asking homeowners and businesses to take the extra few minutes to remove any debris that might be clogging a drain.

Tracey Rockett, who lives in east Memphis, was enjoying a walk along the swollen Mississippi on Tuesday.

She does what she can to help.

“We try to clean up around the area and stuff. Where people just throw the garbage we pick it up and throw it in the trash so it won’t clog the drain,” said Rockett.

In South Memphis, the intersection of College and Trigg is a spot notorious for accumulating water.

“Cars can’t even get through. It be kinda hard though,” said Maurice Hayes.

Finally, Lane wants to remind you it’s not only the possibility of flooding to think about.

“With the amount of rainfall we’ve already received, you know we could have trees that come down very easily, we could also have power lines down, so pay a lot of attention to those.”

Another reminder from the city if you’ve bagged your leaves don’t store them in the gutter. Put them above it so it does not cause clogging.

The City of Memphis says if residents experience localized flooding on their street, they can contact Drain Maintenance at 901-357-0100.