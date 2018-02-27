Live at 9: Arming teachers, changing criminal behavior & ‘stay’-cations

Operation Safe Community

Memphis leaders are taking a new approach to fighting crime by helping criminals change their bad behavior. It’s called Focused Deterrence and it’s been successful in other big cities, like Boston.

District Attorney General Amy Weirich and Memphis Crime Commission President Bill Gibbons talk about the program on Live at 9.

Arming teachers in schools

With lawmakers calling for new school security measures, many are wondering if the solution could be arming our local teachers. It goes without saying that this is a controversial proposal.

Keith Williams with the Memphis-Shelby County Education Association stopped by to give us his perspective on the issue.

Author Chat: Tayari Jones

Tayari Jones is an acclaimed author whose name is just about everywhere these days. Her latest novel “An American Marriage” is sitting pretty at number two on the New York Times Best-Seller List.

Spring Break Planner: Memphis

Every day this week we’re helping you plan your Spring Break, but if you can’t take off there are still plenty of things to do right here in Memphis.

Samantha Crespo, a travel writer and author of the book “100 Things to Do in Memphis Before You Die”, says the Bluff City is the perfect place for a “stay”-cation.