Hamilton, Anastasia, Les Miserables coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Orpheum Theatre has released its 2018-2019 Broadway Season and it’s packed with some long-time favorites and new hits including Hamilton.

The shows were unveiled Monday evening during an announcement party at the historic theater.

“With six new hits straight from Broadway and London’s West End and two returning classics, I could not be prouder of this incredible season,” said Brett Batterson, President & CEO of the Orpheum Theatre Group. “It has something for every Broadway fan.”

Love Never Dies: September 4-9, 2018

School of Rock: October 9-14, 2018

Les Miserables: November 27-December 2, 2018

Waitress: January 15-20, 2019

On Your Feet!: February 12-17, 2019

Fiddler on the Roof: March 19-24, 2019

Anastasia: June 4-9, 2019

Hamilton: July 9-28, 2019

Current season ticket holders can renew online now. Those wishing to purchase season tickets can do so starting April 20.