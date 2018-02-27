× Flood Watch issued for entire Mid-South as another round of storms move in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Heavy rains expected to arrive in the Mid-South this evening has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Watch for the entire WREG viewing area.

According to the agency, several rounds of heavy rain are likely Tuesday night into Thursday morning. It is expected to produce two to five inches of rain with some areas seeing even more.

The following counties are included in the Flood Watch until Thursday morning: Craighead, Poinsett,Mississippi, Cross, Crittenden, St. Francis, Lee, AR, Phillips,DeSoto, Marshall, Benton, MS, Tippah, Alcorn, Tishomingo, Tunica, Tate, Prentiss, Coahoma, Quitman, Panola, Lafayette,Union, Pontotoc, Lee, MS, Itawamba, Tallahatchie, Yalobusha, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Monroe, Dyer, Gibson, Carroll, Benton, TN, Lauderdale, Tipton, Haywood, Crockett, Madison, Chester, Henderson, Decatur, Shelby, Fayette, Hardeman, McNairy and Hardin.

The watch certainly won’t be welcomed news after weekend storms flooded some Mid-South communities and damaged or destroyed people’s homes.

On Monday, WREG’s Stacy Jacobson met a Cross County, Arkansas family whose home was completely destroyed from high winds Saturday evening.

In Keiser, the local Keiser Market, which serviced a tiny town of about 800 people, was also destroyed.

Nearby in Osceola, a good part of the Rodeway Inn was still standing, but only just. Ninety mile per hour winds ripped off the roof around 6 p.m. Saturday during the storm that was rated an EF-1 by the National Weather Service.

A flying drain pipe hit Rodeway manager Terry Brown, dislocating his right shoulder.

While many of the nearby homes managed to escape harm’s way in Osceola, winds did take down a fence and damaged part of the roof on the Systex warehouse.

The winds also took down a gas station awning and toppled road signs.