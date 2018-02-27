Sheriff: 13-year-old Dyer County student arrested for posting threats toward school online

Posted 9:44 pm, February 27, 2018, by , Updated at 10:17PM, February 27, 2018

Creative abstract cyber crime, online piracy and internet web hacking concept: 3D render illustration of the macro view of metal handcuffs and wooden judge mallet, gavel or hammer on laptop notebook computer keyboard with selective focus effect

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a 13-year-old student was arrested and charged for allegedly making violent threats towards Three Oaks Middle School in Dyersburg.

According to the report, officers were investigating the threatening post since Monday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says unlike other communities, every social media threat is investigated as a real threat of violence. “Our office and school administrators have had additional security measures in place since receiving this threat, we always take preventative measures to ensure the safety of our citizens and students.”

The 13-year-old student has been charged with filing a false report of a terroristic act and is currently being held in detention at McDowell Center for Children.

 

Related stories