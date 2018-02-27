× Sheriff: 13-year-old Dyer County student arrested for posting threats toward school online

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a 13-year-old student was arrested and charged for allegedly making violent threats towards Three Oaks Middle School in Dyersburg.

According to the report, officers were investigating the threatening post since Monday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says unlike other communities, every social media threat is investigated as a real threat of violence. “Our office and school administrators have had additional security measures in place since receiving this threat, we always take preventative measures to ensure the safety of our citizens and students.”

The 13-year-old student has been charged with filing a false report of a terroristic act and is currently being held in detention at McDowell Center for Children.

