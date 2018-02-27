× Disney donates to Boys & Girls Clubs in celebration of ‘Black Panther’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of America is set to receive a major grant from the Walt Disney Company after the massive success of it’s new superhero movie, Black Panther.

Just this week, the company announced it will donate $1 million to the organization. This money will be used to create new STEM Centers of Innovation or develop existing centers in 12 communities including Memphis.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. The subjects proved to be a key theme of Marvel’s new movie and Disney hopes to expand upon that in local communities.

“It is thrilling to see how inspired young audiences were by the spectacular technology in the film, so it’s fitting that we show our appreciation by helping advance STEM programs for youth, especially in underserved areas of the country, to give them the knowledge and tools to build the future they want,” said Chairman and CEO Robert Iger.

The Boys & Girls Clubs in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Harlem, Hartford, New Orleans, Oakland, Orlando, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and Watts will also benefit from the money.