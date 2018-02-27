Community leaders discuss education, poverty and more during MLK50 discussion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As we approach the 15th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we are taking a look at a part of the legacy he left behind.

We hosted an MLK50 Special to explore where Memphis came from and where it is now, as a part of our coverage.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fought for things like voting rights, education and higher wages, and, still, the fight continues.

When discussing education in Memphis Pastor Kenneth Whalum Jr. said, “I am proud of the fact that we have come to the place where we know we have to go further.”

However, he added that “I am very disappointed that a black-owned school system, which is essentially what Memphis City Schools was, was voted to be given away by 17 percent of the people.”

On the topic of poverty Joesph Kyles, the president of the local Rainbow Push Coalition, said “Many times we strike at the branches of poverty, Rainbow Push Memphis is trying to strike at the root. Our goal is to advocate for inclusion.”