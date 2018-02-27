City begins filling in potholes after numerous complaints

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis city officials said they had all hands on deck to fill about 500 potholes each day around the city.

Memphians said it feels like they were battling their way to work every day.

"It's like a war zone almost, to me," one driver said.

"As soon as you hit it, it will jack up your tires," Arthur Reed said.

Memphis 311 is littered with reports of potholes all over the city.

Public Works officials say they've pulled employees from other jobs like litter pickup to focus just on potholes.

They said 50 employees are working overtime to cover the 6,800 miles of roads in Memphis.

People have mixed reactions to whether that's a good idea.

"We've got a lot of bad stuff. Crime is bad. They need to deal with crime more," Ricky Rider said.

WREG was at the corner of Highland and Walnut Grove Tuesday checking out a pothole reported by the viewer Tuesday, when crews arrived to fill a few spots.

"At least they're doing something about it. That's the main thing," Rider said.

"I feel relieved, because we've been reporting it consistently," said Andrea Karchmer, who lives next to the intersection.

Officials at the work site said Tuesday's fix probably wouldm't be permanent. They said the mix needs at least two clear weather days to settle in, but there's rain the forecast Tuesday night.

It confirms the fears of neighbors like Karchmer.

"I don't feel confident that there's any longevity because the earth is not packed beneath the resurfacing," she said.

After about 10 minutes, crews finished the job and left it to passing vehicles to pack down the fresh asphalt.

If you've had car damage from these potholes, you can file a claim against the city here.