× Young woman claims she woke up to man fondling her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after being accused of grabbing a woman while she slept.

The incident happened Sunday morning in the 2600 block of Moss Valley Drive.

The 18-year-old told police she was asleep when she felt someone touch her backside. At first, she said she thought it was her boyfriend, but when she opened her eyes she saw the defendant, David St. Clair, looking back at her. The victim tried to push the man away at which point he calmly walked out of the room.

After waking up her boyfriend, the young woman called police and had the 55-year-old arrested.

Police said he was charged with sexual battery, but he has denied the entire thing.

Authorities didn’t explain how St. Clair got into the house or if the two knew each other.