‘White dude, naked as a jaybird’ runs from Missouri police on ATV

LIBERTY, Mo. — "White dude, naked as a jaybird on an ATV running against traffic."

Cellphone video taken by Jess Fishell shows a wild police chase on I-435 Sunday afternoon.

"Everybody started braking and we`re wondering what`s going on. Is there some kind of wreck or chase?" Fishell told WDAF.

He was on his way home for dinner after visiting the gun range when it happened.

"Wait! That dude ain`t got no clothes on."

A naked man — riding a four-wheeler — in an attempt to escape law enforcement.

He knew this one was going to be a hard story to sell to his wife.

"I got to get this on video. My wife is not going to believe why I`m late for this dinner."

The video shows the man driving in the wrong lane and dodging oncoming traffic.

"I was staring him down like how are you so calm? Fifty degrees, naked, going highway speed and calm as can be."

In all, he said at least four different agencies were chasing the man, including a helicopter.

It looked like a scene out of "The Dukes of Hazzard."

"All the cops come to a screeching halt and they`re all trying to turn around and go this way and that way," he said.

"He could`ve killed himself very very easily. I hope he gets whatever help he needs."

Fishell uploaded the video of the unusual chase over the weekend. So far, it's been viewed more than 500,000 times.

As for the man with the need for speed, the Clay County Sheriff's Department tweeted an updated on him.

The police activity you’ve been seeing along 152 Hwy, I-435 and now 210 Hwy is all because of a naked man riding a yellow ATV who refused to stop for police. 🚓 He’s now in custody. No dangerous instruments were found. pic.twitter.com/hH6cL5yiF2 — Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) February 25, 2018