VIDEO: Dog rescued from wreckage after Tennessee tornado

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the aftermath of a tornado that tore through Clarksville, Tennessee on Saturday, there was a glimmer of hope.

A news crew in a helicopter captured the moment a family dog was rescued from the rubble of a house.

The family was digging through the wreckage when the black-and-white pup was pulled out from under the debris.

The dog was led away on a leash and appeared to be in good condition.

The death toll from this weekend’s line of storms increased to five, including a man in Clay County, Arkansas.