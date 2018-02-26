VIDEO: Dog rescued from wreckage after Tennessee tornado

Neighbors help collect clothing and look for pets at a destroyed home Sunday morning after a fierce storm hit Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in the Farmington subdivision in Clarksville, Tenn. A strong storm system that included possible tornadoes roared eastward through the central United States, leaving demolished homes, damaged vehicles and uprooted trees in its wake. (Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the aftermath of a tornado that tore through Clarksville, Tennessee on Saturday, there was a glimmer of hope.
A news crew in a helicopter captured the moment a family dog was rescued from the rubble of a house.
The family was digging through the wreckage when the black-and-white pup was pulled out from under the debris.
The dog was led away on a leash and appeared to be in good condition.
The death toll from this weekend’s line of storms increased to five, including a man in Clay County, Arkansas.