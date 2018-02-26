× Two arrested and released on bond in Mississippi County teen’s kidnapping case

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. — Authorities confirm two people were arrested on suspicions that they kidnapped Ashton Talley of Mississippi County.

Officials said the two suspects were in custody in Pierce County, Washington before they bonded out.

56-year-old Knanh Tan Le and 28-year-old Katherine Michelle Jones are facing a kidnapping of an incompetent person charge.

Talley was first discovered missing from her Blytheville home early Saturday morning on February 17. The Mississippi County investigators were able to find that Talley received a text message from a Washington State phone number, officials said.

She was found safe Feb. 23 in Washington State.

Both suspects were released on $15,000 bond out of Washington state.

Scott Ellington, the Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney in Mississippi County, said the suspects were released before Arkansas police could get there to interview them.

Ellington said Mississippi County will continue with the extradition process.