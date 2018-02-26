× Sherra Wright to make second court appearance in husband’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sherra Wright, the ex-wife and accused murderer of basketball player Lorenzen Wright is headed back to court Monday.

Wright is expected to be arraigned on first-degree murder charges in the 2010 death of her ex-husband. She had her first court appearance in Memphis a month ago where she and her lawyers asked for a continuance so details could be finalized concerning her defense.

Wright is expected to be represented by Blake Ballin and Steve Farese, Jr. during her trial.

Meanwhile, the other person charged in Lorenzen Wright’s murder, Billy Ray Turner, heads back to court March 19. He is pleading not guilty.