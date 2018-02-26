× Sanford: Senate race remains murky as ever for Republicans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner over the weekend afforded Senator Bob Corker the easiest task ever in his lengthy political career. All he had to do was stand before an audience of about 1,000 party leaders and office holders and declare one and for all that he will not change his mind about giving up his seat in Congress.

Instead, he remained coy amid pleas by party officials and Corker`s colleagues in Washington that he reverse course and get back in the race.

During his brief appearance at the podium Saturday night, Corker simply said nothing has changed. And that at this point, he has nothing else to say insisting that he is not the one fueling the talk about his re-entering the race.

The comments could not have been reassuring for Marsha Blackburn who was in the audience. Blackburn is the leading GOP candidate to replace Corker and she is not happy about the prospects that Corker might change his mind.

So with that, the Republican senate campaign in Tennessee is as murky as ever.

It`s obvious that Corker is keeping his options open because polls show Blackburn running behind former Governor Phil Bredesen. Republicans are fearful of losing a senate seat that they desperately need to win.

Corker unfortunately cleared up nothing Saturday night. So, stay tuned.