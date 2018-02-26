× Police: Suspects used stolen card after robbing vehicle in Overton Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two suspects who are accused of using stolen credit cards that were taken from a vehicle in Overton Park.

According to the report, officers responded to the scene Friday, Feb. 23.

The victim says the car was broken into from the front passenger window.

Several items were missing, including two credit cards.

One of the stolen cards was used immediately after the robbery.

Two suspects were captured on camera using the victim’s card.

The suspects car is described as white, four-door Sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.