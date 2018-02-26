Police: Man caught on camera firing shots into business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man who was caught on camera firing shots into Lion Market in the 2200 block of Chelsea Avenue.

According to the report, the suspect took a black and silver handgun from another man’s pocket around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

He was then walking outside of the business where he fired several shots towards the building.

Multiple people were inside of the market at the time.

There are no reported injuries.

The suspect is wanted for aggravated assault.

Police say the suspect appeared to be intoxicated in the footage.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.